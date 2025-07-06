Leon: I thank God for Man Utd move

Tribal Football
Diego Leon is proud to be a Manchester United player.

The Paraguay teen completed his move from Cerro Porteno on Friday.

Taking to social media, Leon stated:  "First of all, I want to thank God for giving me the opportunity to defend such a great badge as Manchester United.

"I promise to give my best every day, in training, on the pitch, and off it. Thank you to the club for the trust and to my family for always being by my side.

"I hope to bring a lot of joy to all the Manchester United fans and everyone who supports me on this journey.

"One more goal achieved. From Paraguay to the world. Let's go, Red Devils!"

