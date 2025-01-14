Leon completes move to Man Utd in £7M deal as he prepares to join the first team
Manchester United new boy Diego Leon has completed his move to the club.
United have signed the 17-year-old left-back to a long-term contract ahead of next summer.
Leon will officially join up with United’s first team in the off-season, as he will turn 18 by then.
Per Manchester Evening News, United are paying a £3.3M fee, rising to £7M with add-ons.
Leon was given a tour of Carrington and Old Trafford, snapping photos with Alejandro Garnacho and Lisandro Martinez.
He also got a photo with Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne after completing medical tests at a private healthcare clinic.