Leon completes move to Man Utd in £7M deal as he prepares to join the first team

Manchester United new boy Diego Leon has completed his move to the club.

United have signed the 17-year-old left-back to a long-term contract ahead of next summer.

Leon will officially join up with United’s first team in the off-season, as he will turn 18 by then.

Per Manchester Evening News, United are paying a £3.3M fee, rising to £7M with add-ons.

Leon was given a tour of Carrington and Old Trafford, snapping photos with Alejandro Garnacho and Lisandro Martinez.

He also got a photo with Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne after completing medical tests at a private healthcare clinic.