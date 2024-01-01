Lemina on Man City loss: I think Wolves deserved better in the end

Lemina on Man City loss: " I think we deserved better in the end"

Wolves midfielder Mario Lemina believes Sunday’s performance did contain some positives.

The Premier League minnows had to deal with losing late in the contest to Manchester City at home.

While they did not get anything from the 2-1 loss, Lemina feels that the fans did appreciate the effort levels and quality of the performance.

He stated post-game: “We're proud of our performance against the biggest team in the world. Sometimes it's about details.

“They believe until the end and they scored in the last second of the game. We'd been quite compact and you could see we were back to our togetherness.

“We tried to really work hard to get the fans with us and I think we deserved better in the end. We're going to go back to work, and I think it was a good game for us to get back to what they belong.”