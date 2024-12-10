Leicester to use OH Leuven to sign wonderkid this January

Leicester City are pushing sister club OH Leuven for teenage midfielder Ezechiel Banzuzi.

The Premier League side are hoping to take advantage of their multi-club network.

Per Voetbal International in the 19-year-old’s native Netherlands, Leicester wants to sign him as early as this winter.

Leuven are looking for €12-15M if they are to part company with the midfielder.

A forward-thinking midfielder, Banzuzi is known for pushing forward with the ball.

He is also very experienced for his age, given he has already played 117 times at club level.

He made his debut for NAC Breda when he was only 16 and has gone from strength to strength since.