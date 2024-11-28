Leicester owner Aiyawatt furious with partying players

Tribal Football
Leicester owner Aiyawatt 'Top' Srivaddhanaprabha is furious with the team’s senior stars.

The Foxes supremo has now come in to make key decisions at the club, after firing boss Steve Cooper.

Top is taking charge of the hunt to find a replacement, which may well be ex-Manchester United first team coach Ruud van Nistelrooy.

He is said to be furious at the players going out to Scandinavia to party on the same day they lost to Chelsea in the Premier League last weekend.

Not only were senior players filmed partying, but they were also showing holding signs that said “Enzo I miss you” in reference to ex-boss Enzo Maresca.

Per The Telegraph, Top held a meeting with all the players and let them know in no uncertain terms what he thought of their behavior.

