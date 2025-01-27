Leicester boss Van Nistelrooy: Remarkable Vardy can continue for long time

Leicester City boss Ruud van Nistelrooy insists this season shouldn't be the last for Jamie Vardy.

At 38, Vardy was again on the scoresheet in Sunday's surprise win at Tottenham.

Afterwards, Van Nistlerooy enthused: "If you look at other attackers in the 30s, it is very remarkable how well Vardy is doing.

"He is a leader, but he remains in top form and he is still good both with and without the ball.

"As he takes care of himself, it must mean that he can continue for a long time."