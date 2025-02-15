Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd starlet Obi-Martin reveals what he would like to be called going forward
Grealish "worse for wear" as he confronts photographers after partying two days following Man City defeat
Five free agents Arsenal could sign to ease attacking injury crisis
Getafe coach Bordalas insists he's calm about future

Leicester boss Van Nistelrooy: Arsenal won through thin margins

Paul Vegas
Leicester boss Van Nistelrooy: Arsenal won through thin margins
Leicester boss Van Nistelrooy: Arsenal won through thin marginsTribalfootball
Leicester City boss Ruud van Nistelrooy was left frustrated after their 2-0 home defeat to Arsenal.

Mikel Merino came off the bench to score twice late on as the Gunners won 2-0 today.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Van Nistelrooy said afterwards:  "It was a game of thin margins. Of course, Arsenal was in a way the dominant side.

"We did well controlling them and on the ball we had our spells. The turning point in the game was their goal, but that's also what I mean by thin margins.

"The ball across from Ayew to De Cordova-Reid where he can tap it in.

"You start to react and go for a goal but then they score the second.

"I can only give credit to the players. We defended well as a team, we blocked a lot of shots, we tried to apply as much pressure on the backline.

"I think we were compact and strong.

"But overall, I can only compliment the team.

"We know that we are not scoring two or three goals every game. We get our goal and sometimes two, but we were creating against an Arsenal team who are in great form and contending for the title.

"It is the Premier League and it can be decided in the blink of an eye. Top quality players making a difference in the game.

"Of course, if you don't take anything from the game then there is big disappointment. We are close in getting results."

On James Justin's injury, he added: "We have to assess and he couldn't carry on.

"Hopefully it's nothing bad."

Mentions
Premier LeagueArsenalLeicester
Related Articles
Arsenal defender Timber full of praise for matchwinner Merino
Leicester attacker El Khannouss on Arsenal defeat: We fought for 80 minutes and then...
Merino delighted with 2-goal blast as Arsenal win at Leicester