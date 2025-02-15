Arsenal defender Timber full of praise for matchwinner Merino

Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber was full of praise for matchwinner Mikel Merino after victory at Leicester City.

Merino jumped from the bench to score twice late on for the 2-0 win.

Timber said afterwards: "I think Mikel did an amazing job. It's not easy being a midfielder and coming in and playing like a striker. We didn't (train with Merino as a striker) but I think he has exceptional qualities and he showed it again today.

"The first half we didn't go to our level and we created a couple of chances that didn't go in in the second half. We know it's a tough away game before coming here but a 2-0 win is well deserved."

On the title race, he said: "You know how tight it is and you know how good the opposition is. We need three points next week and the week after that. The reality is that we are chasing them and we need to win our games.

On youngsters Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly, he added: "You almost forget they are so young. They are amazing for that age. it's from a different level and the sky is the limit for them."