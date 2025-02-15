Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd starlet Obi-Martin reveals what he would like to be called going forward
Grealish "worse for wear" as he confronts photographers after partying two days following Man City defeat
Five free agents Arsenal could sign to ease attacking injury crisis
Getafe coach Bordalas insists he's calm about future

Arsenal defender Timber full of praise for matchwinner Merino

Paul Vegas
Arsenal defender Timber full of praise for matchwinner Merino
Arsenal defender Timber full of praise for matchwinner MerinoAction Plus
Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber was full of praise for matchwinner Mikel Merino after victory at Leicester City.

Merino jumped from the bench to score twice late on for the 2-0 win.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Timber said afterwards: "I think Mikel did an amazing job. It's not easy being a midfielder and coming in and playing like a striker. We didn't (train with Merino as a striker) but I think he has exceptional qualities and he showed it again today.

"The first half we didn't go to our level and we created a couple of chances that didn't go in in the second half. We know it's a tough away game before coming here but a 2-0 win is well deserved."

On the title race, he said: "You know how tight it is and you know how good the opposition is. We need three points next week and the week after that. The reality is that we are chasing them and we need to win our games.

On youngsters Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly, he added: "You almost forget they are so young. They are amazing for that age. it's from a different level and the sky is the limit for them."

Mentions
Premier LeagueTimber JurrienArsenalLeicester
Related Articles
Leicester attacker El Khannouss on Arsenal defeat: We fought for 80 minutes and then...
Merino delighted with 2-goal blast as Arsenal win at Leicester
Super-sub Merino rescues Arsenal's title tilt with late show at Leicester