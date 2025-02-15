Leicester attacker El Khannouss on Arsenal defeat: We fought for 80 minutes and then...

Tribal Football
Leicester City attacker Bilal El Khannouss admitted frustration after their 2-0 defeat at home to Arsenal.

The Foxes were competitive until two late goals from Arsenal's substitute Mikel Merino.

El Khannouss said at the final whistle: "I think we did well for 80 minutes to take a result today but you cannot lose concentration against those teams. It is easy for Merino to head it in. We have to do better in those situations.

"We were fighting all together as a team. We know we have to fight for each ball and it's what we did for 80 minutes. It's hard to take.

"When you defend like that, you always know something will fall at the other side. We had some opportunities but we didn't take them. It's a hard fight but we played a lot of good games already that we didn't take results in." 

