Leicester boss Cooper frustrated with booking in Man Utd Cup defeat: Ref enjoyed it

Leicester City boss Steve Cooper looks set to be banned from the touchline for an upcoming game after his yellow card last night.

The former Nottingham Forest manager was furious at the officials during his team’s 5-2 loss to Manchester United.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Foxes were beaten at Old Trafford in the Carabao Cup fourth round, with Cooper irate as he felt one of the United goals was offside.

Cooper stated about being suspended for an upcoming game: “Cheers. Not to you, but to that.

“Maybe there’s a bit of sympathy for the linesman. He’s a Premier League linesman and he’s used to the protection of VAR. But he can’t make a mistake like that.

“It was a big moment in the game. We score soon after and it should be 1-1. It’s 2-1. The referee’s enjoyed giving me a yellow card as well. He looked like he had a good time tonight. That was that. But I want to stand up for my team. You can’t just see an image on the bench and just accept it.”