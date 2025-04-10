Enzo Maresca praises Chelsea after 'professional performance' vs Legia Warsaw

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca was delighted with his side's performance as they secured a comfortable 3-0 Europa Conference League win over Legia Warsaw on Thursday.

The Premier League giants scored three second-half goals to earn a much-needed win over the Polish side in the first leg of their Europa Conference League quarter-final.

Tyrique George scored his first senior goal to give Chelsea the lead just after the break before Noni Madueke’s brace.

Speaking to reporters in his post-match press conference, Maresca was full of praise for his side after the win.

“We planned the game to try to have our best players for this game and give the rest of the players chances to recover energy.” He explained.

“Overall, a professional performance, and a good result. We were much better in the second half compared to the first half for different reasons. We need to learn to play different kind of games.”