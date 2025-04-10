Maresca names Chelsea youngster he 'fell in love with'

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has revealed he 'fell in love' with youngster Josh Acheampong after their 3-0 Europa Conference League win over Legia Warsaw.

The 18-year-old made his tenth Chelsea appearance as they secured a much-needed away win over Legia Warsaw in the first-leg of the Europa Conference League.

Fellow youngster Tyrique George opened the scoring with his first senior goal before Noni Madueke secured the win with a brace.

Maresca was full of praise for his whole side following their ‘professional win’ but singled out Acheampong.

“The one I fall in love with tonight is Josh Acheampong,” Maresca said. “He can be a fantastic player for this club.

“He is a good player, can play in different positions, and he showed that. Since we started, I'm in love with him but tonight he showed he can be a very good player for this club.

“He can be good in different positions. The best thing for Josh is that he's open — he wants to learn. ‘Full-back? No problem, what do I have to do’?”