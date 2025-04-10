Tribal Football
Most Read
Baroni happy as Lazio defeat Atalanta ahead of crunch Euro test
Man United provide Amad Diallo injury update as Kobbie Mainoo returns
REVEALED: Xabi "has already signed" with Real Madrid
Liverpool prepared to sacrifice Luis Diaz in bid to keep Mohamed Salah

Maresca names Chelsea youngster he 'fell in love with'

Alex Roberts
Maresca names Chelsea youngster he 'fell in love with'
Maresca names Chelsea youngster he 'fell in love with'Rafal Oleksiewicz / PA Images / Profimedia
Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has revealed he 'fell in love' with youngster Josh Acheampong after their 3-0 Europa Conference League win over Legia Warsaw.

The 18-year-old made his tenth Chelsea appearance as they secured a much-needed away win over Legia Warsaw in the first-leg of the Europa Conference League.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Fellow youngster Tyrique George opened the scoring with his first senior goal before Noni Madueke secured the win with a brace.

Maresca was full of praise for his whole side following their ‘professional win’ but singled out Acheampong.

“The one I fall in love with tonight is Josh Acheampong,” Maresca said. “He can be a fantastic player for this club.

“He is a good player, can play in different positions, and he showed that. Since we started, I'm in love with him but tonight he showed he can be a very good player for this club.

“He can be good in different positions. The best thing for Josh is that he's open — he wants to learn. ‘Full-back? No problem, what do I have to do’?”

Mentions
Maresca EnzoAcheampong JoshChelseaLegiaConference LeaguePremier League