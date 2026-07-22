Leeds United confirm Max Wober exit after mutual agreement

Leeds United have confirmed that Max Wober has left the club after both parties agreed to terminate his contract mutually.

The Austrian defender joined the Whites from RB Salzburg in 2023 and made 19 appearances across all competitions during his first season at Elland Road.

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Wober featured eight times in the Championship during Leeds’ title-winning 2024/25 campaign, scoring once as Daniel Farke’s side secured promotion to the Premier League.

The 28-year-old subsequently spent last season on loan with Bundesliga outfit Werder Bremen, where he continued his career in Germany.

He now departs Leeds permanently, bringing an end to his time with the club. Leeds thanked the defender for his efforts and wished him every success in the next chapter of his career.