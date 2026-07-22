Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Alan Smith rules out Chelsea and Man Utd from title race: It's between Arsenal and...

Rafael Leao rips into false rumours surrounding Ruben Amorim: Because you lying!

Carrick urges Man Utd fans to stay positive after Milan loss

Alonso emotional after first Chelsea game at Stamford Bridge

Most read on Flashscore News

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Fernandez booed as Chelsea overcome Real Sociedad in friendly, Joao Pedro bags brace

Transfer News LIVE: Aston Villa closing in on Suzuki as Juventus push for Martinez

Cameroon vs Malawi: Two underdogs ready to battle it out for WAFCON glory

Leeds United confirm Max Wober exit after mutual agreement

Leeds United confirm Max Wober exit after mutual agreement
Leeds United confirm Max Wober exit after mutual agreementČTK / imago sportfotodienst / nordphoto GmbH / Christian Schulze

Leeds United have confirmed that Max Wober has left the club after both parties agreed to terminate his contract mutually.

The Austrian defender joined the Whites from RB Salzburg in 2023 and made 19 appearances across all competitions during his first season at Elland Road. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Wober featured eight times in the Championship during Leeds’ title-winning 2024/25 campaign, scoring once as Daniel Farke’s side secured promotion to the Premier League. 

The 28-year-old subsequently spent last season on loan with Bundesliga outfit Werder Bremen, where he continued his career in Germany. 

He now departs Leeds permanently, bringing an end to his time with the club. Leeds thanked the defender for his efforts and wished him every success in the next chapter of his career.

Mentions
Football transfersPremier LeagueMaximilian WoberLeedsRB Leipzig

Related Articles

Arsenal join race for RB Leipzig's Yan Diomande after Morgan Rogers snub

Leeds monitoring Lyon forward Sulc with opening bid prepared

Yan Diomande's future takes another twist with latest RB Leipzig decision