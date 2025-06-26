Man Utd take step closer to signing Brentford striker Mbeumo

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Manchester United chiefs are confident having Bryan Mbeumo signed before the start of preseason training.

United have made a £60m offer, plus £5m in bonuses, to the Bees this week for the Cameroon international.

ESPN says Brentford are happy with the proposal and now discussions are taking place over the structure of the bonuses tabled.

United want Mbeumo, 25, signed before their preseason starts on July 7 and now there is a confidence everything will be settled before then.

Mbeumo is waiting for permission from Brentford to undergo a medical and finalise personal terms.

