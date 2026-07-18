Le Fee stars as Sunderland thrash York City in pre-season opener

Sunderland began their preparations for the 2026/27 season with an impressive 5-1 victory over newly promoted League Two side York City at the LNER Community Stadium.

Regis Le Bris’ men made a flying start, with Enzo Le Fee opening the scoring before Chris Rigg doubled the advantage with a composed finish.

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Timur Tutierov added a stunning long-range effort before turning provider for Le Fee’s second goal to give the Black Cats a commanding 4-0 lead before the break.

Le Bris changed his entire starting XI at half-time, and although Greg Olley pulled one back for York, Sunderland responded immediately as Tom Proctor headed home from Charlie Dinsdale’s cross.

The visitors comfortably saw out the contest to seal an emphatic win, though defender Leo Hjelde was forced off with an injury late in the match.