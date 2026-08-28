Le Bris reveals Sunderland Europa League hopes after Milan draw

Sunderland manager Regis Le Bris has admitted the club will be entering unfamiliar territory when they return to European football following Friday afternoon’s Europa League draw.

The Black Cats are set to compete in Europe for the first time in 53 years after securing an impressive seventh-place finish in the Premier League last season.

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Le Bris’ side will face AC Milan, AZ Alkmaar, GNK Dinamo, Anderlecht, Jagiellonia, Lech Poznan, Levski Sofia and Torreense as they look to navigate their way through the league phase and secure a place in the next round.

Asked whether he was satisfied with Sunderland’s draw and considered it favourable, Le Bris was cautious in his assessment.

“I don’t know, we will see,” the Frenchman told the media during Friday’s media parley at the Academy of Light.

“53 years later, Sunderland are back in Europe so it’s something bit unknown. What can we expect? Strong opponents, different cultures, different experiences and we need that to get better.

“So, it’s a huge privilege and we are really proud of this opportunity.”

One of the biggest fixtures awaiting the Stadium of Light giants is their meeting with Italian giants Milan.

The Rossoneri are one of European football’s most decorated clubs, and Le Bris believes the fixture perfectly captures the significance of the club’s return to the continental stage.

“It’s iconic Milan. So, it’s a massive club with a massive history. So, to get in Europe with that fixture, it’s a symbol.”

While the 50-year-old tactician is excited about the draw, he also recognises the physical demands that will come with the additional travel.

The Black Cats will have to balance their European commitments with their Premier League schedule, making squad management and preparation particularly important.

Le Bris admitted he would naturally prefer shorter journeys but accepted that difficult away trips are part of competing in Europe.

He added: "We will see, we will have a long journey and it’s always better to have shorter trips. That’s obvious but its going to be demanding.”

Sunderland vs Ipswich Alan Walter / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

Le Bris delivers team news ahead of Fulham clash

After a disappointing start to the 2026/27 Premier League campaign, Sunderland will be looking to bounce back when they host Fulham on Sunday.

The Black Cats suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat to Ipswich Town at Portman Road in their opening league fixture, leaving Le Bris’ side eager to respond against the Cottagers.

Ahead of the potentially entertaining encounter, the manager provided a squad update.

New signing Dayann Methalie will miss the fixture through suspension after accumulating five yellow cards during his time with Ligue 1 side Toulouse.

However, Jules Akoha is available for selection after completing his move to Sunderland from Royal Antwerp.

“Dayann will be suspended because he received five yellow cards in France,” he stated.

“It is always better to have the full squad available, but we will manage the situation. Jules is available.”

Le Bris admitted Sunderland’s defeat to the Tractor Boys bore similarities to their away game against Burnley last season.

While refusing to single out any player for blame, the Frenchman insisted his side can learn from the experience ahead of Alvaro Arbeloa and his men’s visit.

“It’s always difficult at the beginning of the season to find the right balance between taking risks, trying to disrupt the opponent’s shape and being ready to manage turnovers,” he said.

“We made a few mistakes, and they punished us in transition. On the other hand, we delivered 19 crosses but only connected with two or three. We were not dangerous enough.

“It’s a tough balance, and we knew that before the game. We can learn from the experience and move forward.

“We win as a team and lose as a team, so we don’t want to blame any individual player. Obviously, we have a collective tactical structure, but we also have individual responsibilities. It’s always a mix of both.

“We want to improve as a team, but at the same time, every player needs to improve individually.”

Sunderland are winless in their last six Premier League home games against Fulham, recording three draws and three defeats since their 1-0 victory in January 2009.