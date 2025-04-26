Everton goalkeeper Pickford: Chelsea winner due to Beto mistake

Tribal Football
Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford admitted disappointment with teammate Beto after defeat at Chelsea.

Chelsea won 1-0 in today's early kickoff through Nicolas Jackson's goal, which resulted from Beto giving up possession too easily to Trevoh Chalobah in the build-up.

Afterwards, Pickford told TNT: "The first half we weren't good, it was a mistake from Beto for the goal.

"In the second half we dominated as Chelsea sat in and took the 1-0. Robert Sanchez made a few good saves so credit to him. We just need to be better in the final third.

"We weren't far off it but that's the Premier League, you get punished."

