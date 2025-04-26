Cole: Chelsea victory is psychologically massive
Chelsea hero Joe Cole says victory over Everton today could prove decisive in the top four race.
The Blues are currently back in the Champions League places after their 1-0 win - which came thanks to Nicolas Jackson's goal.
Watching was Cole, who said on TNT: "Sitting fourth now with that win is psychologically massive for Chelsea and puts them in a good position for the run in.
"When you see a group of players celebrating like that you know it's been a tough afternoon.
"Everton to their credit came here and made it very, very difficult and had their chances at the end, but it's a good win for Chelsea."