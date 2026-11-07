Late winner sees Tottenham's fine form come grinding to a halt against Leeds

Noah Okafor scored the only goal as Leeds United claimed a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in a keenly contested clash at Elland Road, ending the hosts’ five-match winless run in the Premier League (D3, L2).

Daniel Farke’s side looked to build some momentum after an inconsistent run of form, as they hosted a resurgent Tottenham team with their sights set on the top six.

Advertisement Advertisement

Leeds were faster out of the traps, and they had an early penalty appeal turned down when Gabriel Gudmundsson’s cross appeared to hit Mateus Fernandes on the arm.

But after chances for Ao Tanaka and Ethan Ampadu, Spurs started to find their flow. Omar Marmoush’s deflected strike was saved by James Trafford, before the Whites goalkeeper was called into action again to deny Mohammed Kudus.

There was time for another moment of controversy before the break, as Jayden Bogle launched into a one-footed studs-up challenge on Mathys Tel that went unpunished after a lengthy VAR review, despite the Frenchman needing to be withdrawn and replaced by Dominic Solanke.

That decision could have been even more telling had Luis Nmecha’s header from Bogle’s cross not been saved by Antonin Kinsky moments after the challenge in a bruising first half.

Momentum Flashscore

The hosts’ direct approach caused Tottenham problems after the restart, with Micky van de Ven forced into a goal-saving intervention to divert Bogle’s delivery away from an onrushing Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the box.

It had been a frustrating afternoon for Spurs up to this point, and Roberto De Zerbi was enraged at the decision to brandish Pedro Porro a yellow card for a tackle on Nmecha that was comparatively tamer than Bogle’s first-half challenge on Tel. The Italian received a booking for his protests, and momentum was swaying in favour of Leeds.

Calvert-Lewin had another chance to strike first when he was played through by Longstaff, but subsequently dithered on the ball and fed in Tanaka to rifle a disappointing strike over the bar.

Second-half substitute Conor Gallagher aimed to make Leeds pay for their wastefulness with a drilled long-range effort that sailed inches wide of the post, before some more erratic finishing from Calvert-Lewin kept the scoreline level.

However, Longstaff showed much more quality when he turned into the box and unleashed a ferocious effort that was brilliantly tipped over by Kinsky.

But Leeds found that decisive moment of quality in the 79th minute, as Spurs failed to deal with a long throw into the box and Okafor seized the advantage with a surging run and fine finish past Kinsky to send Elland Road into raptures.

Spurs had no response, as Jan Paul van Hecke’s header was saved by Trafford in the closing stages.

This result extends their sobering run to 50 winless games when conceding first in all competitions (D12, L38), while Farke’s men jump over the north Londoners into eighth with this victory.

Flashscore Man of the Match: James Trafford (Leeds United)