Arsenal boss Arteta on Saka, Rice injuries: It doesn’t look good

Zack Oaten
Arteta on Saka and Rice injuries: “It doesn’t look good"
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has discussed Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice, who are major doubts for England’s upcoming Nations League matches.

Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge saw both Saka and Rice forced off injured during the second-half.

“It doesn’t look good,” Arteta said. “For two players of that importance to tell you they cannot continue in the game, obviously it’s not good news. 

“Two players that just came off, I don’t expect them to be fit because if they are, they don’t come off.” 

The Three Lions are preparing for games against Greece and Republic of Ireland over the next week, but the Gunners duo are likely to use the week to rest and prepare for Arsenal’s clash against Nottingham Forest.

