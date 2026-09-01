Chelsea's Camara move could be back on after Balogun's failed Everton medical

Chelsea move for Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara could be back on after Folarin Balogun failed his Everton medical.

With the £125 million sale of Enzo Fernandez to Man City all but completed, Chelsea are looking short in central midfield.

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Xabi Alonso currently has Moises Caicedo, Valentin Barco, Jordan Henderson, Romeo Lavia, and captain Reece James available in the position.

Chelsea had been heavily linked with a move for Monaco Camara, but the Ligue 1 side were playing hard ball over the fee, reportedly demanding £60 million.

The Stamford Bridge club were unwilling to pay that, but now, according to BBC Sport’s Sami Mokbel, the deal could be back on.

Balogun looked set to join Everton, but reports have now suggested that he has failed his medical, and the deal is in serious danger of collapsing.

Monaco remain in desperate need to bring in some money, potentially re-opening the door for Chelsea to sign Camara.