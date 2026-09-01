Everton still hopeful of deal for Monaco's Balogun despite failed medical

Everton are still hopeful of securing a deal for Monaco striker Folarin Balogun despite reports of a failed medical.

It was recently reported that Everton had agreed a deal worth €45 million, plus another €5m in add-ons with Monaco to sign the 25-year-old.

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Shortly after, it was revealed that the deal was on the verge of collapsing after the Balogun failed his medical, although the player and Monaco insisted he was fine.

Now, according to David Ornstein, Everton are still hopeful of getting the deal for the USMNT ace over the line.

Everton have renegotiated the deal with a lower fixed fee and higher bonuses.

David Moyes’ side had pivoted to Joshua Zirkzee as a potential alternative, but Man United turned their loan offer down as it arrived too late in the window.