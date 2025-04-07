Lamare Bogarde signs contract extension with Aston Villa

Aston Villa youngster Lamare Bogarde has signed a new long-term contract with the Premier League club.

The Dutch youth international had been attracting interest from some of Europe's top clubs but has put any doubts about his future to rest by signing an extension with the Midlands outfit.

"Aston Villa is delighted to announce that Lamare Bogarde has signed a new contract with the club," a statement from the club read.

"The Dutch Under-21 international has been a regular in matchday squads for Villa this term, making 16 appearances in all competitions, including four in the Champions League.

"A versatile player, capable of playing in defence and in midfield, Bogarde joined the club in the summer of 2020 from Feyenoord and has previously spent time on loan with Bristol Rovers. Congratulations, Lamare!"