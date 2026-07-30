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Jack Grealish calls out Man City preseason rumours as 'poo'

Jack Grealish on loan at Everton.
Jack Grealish on loan at Everton.Profimedia

Jack Grealish's future at Manchester City remains unclear after he was left out of their preseason squad.

New City boss Enzo Maresca has confirmed plans to speak with Grealish in the coming weeks, but the Italian coach has admitted he's unsure over his place at the Etihad Stadium.

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Maresca has since made the call not to include Grealish in City's travelling party to Asia ahead of friendly game against Inter Milan, K League All Stars and Atletico Madrid.

Grealish is still recovering from a foot injury which cut short his 2025/26 season and his loan spell at Everton.

With a year left on his contract, an exit looks increasingly likely for the 30-year-old, but the winger has hit back at false rumours of a decision already being made.

"Just to let you know, I'm still recovering from an injury so I'm not training yet. Haven't been 'left out' so stop talking poo poo, thanks," he posted on social media.

Everton are expected to reach out to City over a possible deal next month, but the Toffees may request another loan due to Grealish's rumoured £300,000 weekly salary. 

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Jack GrealishManchester CityEvertonPremier LeagueFootball transfers

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