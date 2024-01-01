Tribal Football
Kulusevski happy for Spurs pal Bergvall as he earns Sweden call-up
Kulusevski happy for Bergvall as he earns Sweden call-up
Tottenham winger Dejan Kulusevski believes Lucas Bergvall can be a huge player for his club and country.

The 18-year-old has been impressing with Tottenham since linking up with the team in preseason.

Now that the teenager has received a Sweden call-up, Kulusevski spoke about his teammate’s quality.

"Yeah absolutely. He has been fantastic," the Stockholm-born player told football.london. 

"He has come in and he's doing really good every day, training hard and learning from the other players. 

“I'm happy for him and I'm happy that I can bring him to the national team with me."

