Konsa injury revealed as Villa boss Emery anxiously waits for update

Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa has a minor hip problem that should not keep him out of action.

The center half was showing discomfort in England’s 3-0 win over Greece, coming off at half-time.

But interim England boss Lee Carsley was hopeful that a scan would only reveal a small issue.

Carsley stated: "He was actually OK just then, in terms of walking around and he's in a good place."

Now Villa and their boss Unai Emery will anxiously await the news about Konsa’s condition.

He is not likely to play in England’s game on Sunday against the Republic of Ireland.