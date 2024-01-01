Konate delighted with Liverpool start for victory over Brentford

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate was delighted with his start in Sunday's win against Brentford.

Konate impressed for the 2-0 win at Anfield.

He told Liverpoolfc.com: "I'm very happy for today because we won 2-0 and we didn't concede – this is most important for the team. Now we have to be ready for the next big game, which is coming very quick.

"But I think we controlled this game because we worked so hard. People think this game was easy but it was not easy, it was hard because we ran a lot. We work hard together and this was very good for everyone.

"We are not very 100 per cent because it's a new manager, we start new things – but I think this will come very quick and I'm so excited to be 100 per cent with what the manager wants. We have to work every day for that.

"I'm happy and I have to show what I like to do because I think a lot of people forgot what I did last season and in the games before.

"Now I have to show that I am ready this season to be the best and I hope to be one of the best defenders in the world this season."

Konate also said of goalscorer Mohamed Salah: "This guy is crazy! I'm a very big fan of Mo.

"It's crazy, every season it's always the same story. Even when he goes to the Africa Cup he has a lot of goals. I don't understand how he does that really.

"He's a big inspiration for me because I saw it every day how he works and I want to be like him."