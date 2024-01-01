Koeman blasts ex-Spurs winger Bergwijn for picking finances over sporting ambition

Ex-Ajax striker Steve Bergwijn was not considered for Netherlands selection due to a transfer out of Europe.

The winger moved to the Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad on Monday from Ajax, which has not gone down well with his national team boss.

Ronald Koeman admitted that he left Bergwijn out of his squad as he was no longer concerned with sporting ambition.

"The book is basically closed to him. He knows what I think about this," Koeman said to reporters.

"When you are 26, your main ambition should be sporting, not financial. These are choices that players make.

"I have never been in that situation, because I could go to Barcelona. He could have stayed at Ajax, that's not bad, is it? You have to respect that choice, but personally I wouldn't (have moved)."