Tribal Football
Most Read
Fenerbahce vice-president Ilicali: We promised Amrabat to Mourinho
Guler throws wobbler as Real Madrid defeat Betis
Barcelona release statement over 'Deco resignation' reports
Beckham Jr hangs up boots at Brentford

Koeman blasts Bergwijn for picking finances over sporting ambition

Koeman blasts Bergwijn for picking finances over sporting ambition
Koeman blasts Bergwijn for picking finances over sporting ambition
Koeman blasts Bergwijn for picking finances over sporting ambitionTribal Football
Ex-Ajax striker Steve Bergwijn was not considered for Netherlands selection due to a transfer out of Europe.

The winger moved to the Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad on Monday, which has not gone down well with his national team boss.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Ronald Koeman admitted that he left Bergwijn out of his squad as he was no longer concerned with sporting ambition.

"The book is basically closed to him. He knows what I think about this," Koeman said to reporters.

"When you are 26, your main ambition should be sporting, not financial. These are choices that players make.

"I have never been in that situation, because I could go to Barcelona. He could have stayed at Ajax, that's not bad, is it? You have to respect that choice, but personally I wouldn't (have moved)."

Mentions
Koeman RonaldBergwijn StevenNetherlandsAjaxAl IttihadBarcelonaPremier League
Related Articles
Bergwijn out of Ajax Euro squad amid Leicester offer
Ajax urging Leicester to take Bergwijn in cut-price deal
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: The scoop on Dybala & Roma; Osimhen-Galatasary 'secret' details; Saudi to lock in Salah