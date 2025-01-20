Kleberson says Casemiro should be used more often under Amorim at Man Utd this season

Manchester United have been told Casemiro should be used more often this season.

The Brazilian did get chances at the start of Ruben Amorim’s time as manager this season.

However, a couple of poor displays have led to him being sidelined and not used, either off the bench or as a starter.

"Casemiro is the one player who doesn’t shy away from the pressure; he can handle the pressure," ex-United and 2002 World Cup-winning Brazilian midfielder Kleberson told LoL Accounts.

"People can get upset with him or the media and the news can try and punch him down, but he’s always the same guy and will always try to play the way that he can play. You saw him score two goals against Leicester, the second goal that he scored he was the one that won the header and he still had the desire to get the next ball.

"I think things are getting better for him. Every time a season is done, you hear that Casemiro has to leave United, that he has done, has to go to Saudi Arabia or back to Brazil, but he can still play. He is a captain for the club and he can still offer more to United."