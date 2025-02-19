Keown slams Man Utd defender De Ligt: His price-tag is obscene

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Former Arsenal and England defender Martin Keown has taken aim at Matthijs de Ligt.

Keown says the Manchester United defender has failed to live up to his price-tag this season.

"Look at De Ligt, the amount of money they spent on him is almost obscene for a centre-back," he told talkSPORT.

"He plays like a robot. Sometimes he can clear the ball but he puts it out for a corner.

"He only creates problems for the team. Rúben Amorim needs to give him confidence, I don't see any of that in him."

De Ligt left Bayern Munich in August for United in a €45m deal.

 

