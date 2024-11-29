Keown: Liverpool boss Slot has Salah playing angry

Former Arsenal defender Martin Keown has praised Arne Slot for building from what was laid by his Liverpool predecessor Jurgen Klopp.

Keown says the key has been the form of Mohamed Salah, despite his contract frustrations.

“But he's playing angry and (Slot) is bringing the best out of Salah," Keown told talkSPORT.

“He's proven he can cope with the sort of uncertainty of what could happen in the future. He'll be fine wherever he ends up. Liverpool fans would dearly love to see him stay there. So he's created the right mix, but the foundation is definitely Klopp.

“And Klopp was rebuilding another team here and for whatever reason got tired or fatigued and wanted to step away.

“And sometimes when a great leader like that, who is very demanding and wants things done at 100 miles an hour, the next guy comes in. There's a calmness and I can sense that.

“And it doesn't look laboured for everybody else, for City, for Arsenal, their competitors, it looks a grind, looks like really difficult.

“But for Liverpool, they're comfortable. And even when, you know, Southampton handed it on a plate, they were there to cash in and that's the sign of champions.”

