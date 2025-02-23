Ratcliffe, Brailsford fed-up over comparisons with successful Man Utd past - and Sir Alex

Jim Ratcliffe and Dave Brailsford are fed-up with comments about Manchester United's successful history.

The Ineos pair are frustrated with comparisons with past eras, says the Mirror, and are insisting no mention of the club's history be made.

Indeed, some members of Ineos blame United's decline on former manager Sir Alex Ferguson, believing he's stayed too close to the club since his 2013 retirement.

Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles, five FA Cups and two Champions League trophies during a stunning 27-year reign.

But it's claimed the Ineos team believe Ferguson failed the club by not upgrading the scouting network nor embracing coaching innovations.

Ratcliffe ended Ferguson's job as club ambassador last year.