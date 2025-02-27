Rooney opens up on being "absolutely battered" by Sir Alex Ferguson at Man Utd

Wayne Rooney has revealed one of the worst hairdryer treatments he ever received from Sir Alex Ferguson whilst at Manchester United.

Sir Alex Ferguson was infamous for his “hairdryer treatments” while at the club, during which he would blast his players in the dressing room if he wasn't happy with their performances. He expected the highest standards in pursuit of silverware, and now Rooney has revealed the worst treatment he ever received, which came in a clash against Portsmouth during the 2009-10 campaign.

Advertisement Advertisement

Both sides were level at the break in the match at Fratton Park, and Rooney spoke to the BBC about how the Scottish head coach stormed into the dressing room and singled out Rooney to show that he was particularly disappointed in his star striker despite him scoring a penalty in the first half.

“I got it a lot, yeah. When he went of course he was scary and intimidating.

“At times deserved, at times not deserved. But I think he knew the right times to do it and he knew the effect it would have. Which normally for me was a positive effect on the pitch.

“There was a game which always sticks out. It was Portsmouth away, we were winning 1-0.

“I scored in the first half and he came in and he battered me. He just went at me and I felt it wasn't deserved. And I went back at him and probably went back a bit too far. It was a bit disrespectful.

“And he spoke to me after that. And made it clear that I can't speak to him like that. Then I went out and scored another two. So I scored a hat trick in the game.”

The club's record scorer went on to complete a hattrick as United won 4-1 and revealed that his iconic former manager would bury the hatchet after the game despite his fury at halftime.

“It was always after the game, it was on the bus. This is where he was always brilliant. He'd be sat on the bus and he'd walk past you and get a tea or a coffee.

“And he walks back past you, he'd give you a little slap on the head and that was his way of saying it's forgot about.

“So you were half waiting for it. I think you would be more worried if it didn't come.

“It was necessary as well at times. I think sometimes it gets blown a bit out of proportion. Because he was really light-hearted as well, but when he went of course he was scary and intimidating.