Keane slams Sels after Forest draw with Brighton

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane has slated Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Matz Sels this weekend.

Keane, who also played for Forest in his career, was speaking after the team’s 2-2 draw against Brighton.

Forest appeared in control of the game, but leaked two goals before half-time to give away their advantage.

“The goalkeeper should be fined a week’s wages when that goes in, you can’t be beaten on that side. I’d fine him a week’s wages. It’s so poor,” Keane said on Sky Sports.

“He’s took a gamble leaning to his right, you can’t be beaten on that side.

“Danny’s a good player, he affects games, he doesn’t take free-kicks but he obviously fancied it, you’ve got to hit the target but from the goalkeeper’s point of view – not good enough.”