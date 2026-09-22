Frank Leboeuf says JJ Gabriel joining Barcelona or Real Madrid won't "guarantee success"

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Frank Leboeuf says JJ Gabriel joining Barcelona or Real Madrid won't "guarantee succes"
Frank Leboeuf says JJ Gabriel joining Barcelona or Real Madrid won't "guarantee succes"Daniel Weir/Sports Press / Zuma Press / Profimedia

Former Chelsea star and France World Cup winner Frank Leboeuf has spoken on the future of JJ Gabriel as he prepares to leave Manchester United.

JJ Gabriel, 15, has made it clear he wants to leave the Red Devils, who he believes are not on the level of other top European sides. 

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The teenager formally asked United to cancel his registration, effectively allowing him to leave the club. United have since rejected the request and are trying to persuade him to stay, according to reports. 

Real Madrid, Chelsea, Barcelona and Manchester City have been linked with the youngster whose future is currently up in the air as he speaks to several clubs about where his next step will be. 

Gabriel looks set to move on without making a senior appearance for his boyhood team, a move reportedly fueled by his parents as he demands a move away from the Premier League side. 

Speaking to Mr Gamble, Leboeuf has given his thoughts on Gabriel and how a move away does not mean he will find success. 

“It's a strange regulatory situation. No one anticipated a fifteen-year-old having the option to leave United for a club like Real Madrid simply because he isn't playing for the first team yet. 

“The parents and agents probably weren't prepared for that kind of decision. You shouldn't have regulations that put a young player in a position to force a move away from a club like Manchester United over first-team minutes at such a young age. 

“You can't force a first-team manager to play a fifteen-year-old just to keep him. It places immense pressure on the player, his family, and his representatives to make the right choice. 

“Moving to Real Madrid or Barcelona instead of staying at Manchester United doesn't guarantee success. It's unfortunate for football because he is simply too young to be facing these kinds of decisions.” 

Reports on Friday claimed Gabriel had held talks with Paris Saint-Germain before travelling to Spain for a separate round of discussions with La Liga champions Barcelona as he ponders his future. 

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Joseph GabrielFrank LeboeufManchester UnitedReal MadridBarcelonaChelseaPremier League

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