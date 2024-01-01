Tribal Football
Keane calls for new Casemiro role at Man Utd
Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane insists Casemiro can still have an impact at Old Trafford.

Casemiro's place at United has come into focus after a disappointing performance in defeat at home to Liverpool last Sunday.

But Keane said on the Stick to football podcast: “I wouldn’t be writing him off yet.

“His role in the team, if he gets back in and a couple of games under his belt, might be a bit higher up the pitch.

“The first thing we always say is, ‘he can’t get around the pitch’. But what we’ve seen going forward, he does have an eye for a pass. Set-pieces, how many times does he get his head on it?”

He added: “He’s come back and he’s lost a lot of weight, sometimes that can affect a player.

“Players becoming fitness freaks... you can go too far the other way. You still need that strength and power in the middle of the park.”

