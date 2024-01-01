Kazim-Richards announces he's returning to Arsenal

Colin Kazim-Richards has announced he's returning to Arsenal.

Now 37, the former Gunners forward is joining the club's academy coaching staff.

“I am pleased to announce that I have officially joined the Arsenal Academy coaching staff,” posted Kazim-Richards on X.

“It is an honor to be part of a club so renowned for its commitment to excellence and development."

Kazim-Richards played in Arsenal's academy from 1998 to 2001. There was no breakthrough there: he left for Bury, where he made his debut in League Two in 2004.

He subsequently played for numerous other clubs, including Fenerbahçe, Galatasaray, Feyenoord and Celtic.