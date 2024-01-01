Tribal Football
Kanchelskis: Terrible England can reach Euros final
Former Manchester United and Everton winger Andrei Kanchelskis can see England reaching the Euros final.

England have drawn Slovakia in the round of 16 this weekend.

Kanchelskis told RB Sport: "England is very lucky with the draw. 

"There are no serious opponents on their way. Italy, in theory, can put up a fight, but they are not Germany or Spain - the Italians are not showing their best football right now. 

"So, the path to the final is open for England. The England team can reach the final, showing terrible form! (But) anything can happen in the final."

