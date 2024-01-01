Kanchelskis: Man Utd, Everton in regular contact - and supportive

Andrei Kanchelskis has revealed former clubs Manchester United and Everton are in regular contact.

Kanchelskis says United sounded him out about the Legends game against Celtic earlier this month.

He told Sport-Express: "I was asked, but I was busy. There was an invitation.

"And Everton have invited me. If I were free, of course, I would go. We still have time. They keep in touch, they help. This is the policy of the club.

"A professional sport affects health. When you are young, everything is fine. Subsequently, everything affects, in such situations they help everyone they can."