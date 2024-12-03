Kamara on ending Villa's winless streak: We need to work game by game

Aston Villa star Boubacar Kamara is looking forward to helping the team get back on track.

The midfielder is fit after a long-term injury and is hoping to hit the ground running.

Advertisement Advertisement

As they prepare to take on Brentford, Villa are seeking to end a run of several games without a win.

“We need to work game by game,” Kamara said of their upcoming opponents.

“The first is Brentford, against a good team, really strong defensively.

“Brentford have good strikers, so we need to prepare well (for) the game, and I hope that we win.

“Sometimes we don’t have the result we want, but it’s part of football, so we need to stay stronger, to work, everybody, and I think the results will be back.”

<i>- Get breaking football news faster with the <b>new Tribal Football app!</b> Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: <a href=https://apps.apple.com/cz/app/tribal-football-football-news/id6670428837?l=cs target=new>App Store</a>, <a href=https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=eu.livesport.tribalfootball&pli=1 target=new>Google Play</a></i>