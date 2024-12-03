Tribal Football
Kamara on ending Villa's winless streak: We need to work game by game

Aston Villa star Boubacar Kamara is looking forward to helping the team get back on track. 

The midfielder is fit after a long-term injury and is hoping to hit the ground running. 

As they prepare to take on Brentford, Villa are seeking to end a run of several games without a win. 

“We need to work game by game,” Kamara said of their upcoming opponents. 

“The first is Brentford, against a good team, really strong defensively. 

“Brentford have good strikers, so we need to prepare well (for) the game, and I hope that we win. 

“Sometimes we don’t have the result we want, but it’s part of football, so we need to stay stronger, to work, everybody, and I think the results will be back.” 

 

