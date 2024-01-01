Kamada says Palace "got confidence" after Carabao Cup win over Norwich

Daichi Kamada was happy to grab his first win in a Crystal Palace shirt in Tuesday night’s win over Norwich City as they progress to the next round.

After signing for Palace this summer, Kamada has not tasted victory for Palace until Tuesday night. He scored and assisted to help the club into the next round where they will face Queens Park Rangers.

He spoke about the club's poor start to the league and how important this win was to the side.

“After we didn’t win the first two Premier League games, we just needed to win, and I think we got confidence tonight, so it was good night for us.”

Kamada also discussed manager Oliver Glasner and how his tactics have to be perfect, especially ahead of their clash with Chelsea this weekend.

“I think his tactics are very good, so we just need to do his tactics in the games.

“We have to do them perfectly because Premier League teams are so good, and then I think we can win against any team.

“Obviously it will be a difficult game. Chelsea is a big club in the world, but I think we have a chance to win against them and I hope we get at least one point.”