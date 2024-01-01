Kadioglu happy to get off the mark with Brighton with an "ugly goal"

Brighton star Ferdi Kadioglu scored to help his side beat Wolves 3-2 in the Carabao Cup this week and is delighted with what is his first goal for the club.

He spoke about how happy he is to open his account for the Seagulls despite his goal being slightly messy.

Advertisement Advertisement

Kadioglu said, “I think it was an important goal. It doesn’t matter if it’s an ugly goal or a nice goal, a goal is a goal, 3-1.

“At the end an unnecessary goal, 3-2, but we are all happy that we go to the next round.

“I had a little injury last week, after the game I had some pain in my groin so I was not able to play a lot of minutes.

“But for sure I was ready for a couple of minutes. I think I got ten minutes today and one goal - not bad!”

The versatile player who can play at full-back, in midfield or on the wing, said he wants to grab three points against Nottingham Forest this weekend after they only managed a draw against Ipswich Town last week.

“If you lose points another match very fast is a new chance to win points again so we have to be ready for Nottingham, prepare well, have a good gameplan and we will be ready for sure.

“The players who didn’t play the last match got some minutes (against Wolves) so I think it’s important for everyone to be fit, to be ready to come in or to start from the first minute.”

He added: “The facilities are amazing, the food, the pitches, the gym, the medical staff, you’ve got a nice spa so there’s everything.

“I found my house, so I’m waiting for the furniture to settle everything in!”