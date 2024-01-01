Juventus jump ahead of Arsenal in Luiz race

Arsenal have suffered a blow in their pursuit of Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz.

The Premier League runners up were keen to bring in the Brazilian midfielder.

However, there appears to be little chance of Luiz moving to North London in the coming months.

Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano stated that he is closing in on a move to Juvenetus instead, saying: “Let’s mention this one. The Here We Go for Douglas Luiz to Juventus is closer than ever.

“We are not there yet, and now we will explain why, but it’s closer than ever, because what we can say tonight is that Juventus and Douglas Luiz have completed the agreement on personal terms.

“So, after the agreement almost reached between the clubs – Juventus and Aston Villa – now Douglas Luiz and his agent Kia Joorabchian have given the green light to Juventus.

“So, the contract is ready, the salary is ready, everything is OK between Juventus and Douglas Luiz.”