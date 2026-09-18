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Juventus legend Bonucci explains why he rejected Guardiola and Man City

Juventus legend Bonucci explains why he rejected Guardiola and Man City
Juventus legend Bonucci explains why he rejected Guardiola and Man CityJames Marsh / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

Juventus legend Leonardo Bonucci has opened up on why he turned down a move to Man City and the chance to play under Pep Guardiola.

Speaking to the World Soccer Agency, via Sport Mediaset, Bonucci, 39, revealed how close he came to a massive Premier League switch.

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Back in 2016, the centre back was a key target for Guardiola, who was said to be a big fan of the way Bonucci played out of the back.

Bonucci stated: "For my style of football, the coach who is best suited and most appreciates playing out from the back is Guardiola. 

“So he courted me for many weeks, and let me tell you, being courted by Guardiola is not like any other experience. 

“You really do start to wobble, and it was tough taking place during the Euros, where I had to be concentrated, but even during the tournament there were some discussions."

Despite the interest, Bonucci opted to remain in Turin, adding: "As far as I was concerned, the idea of leaving Juventus made my heart ache. 

“Some days I’d say to myself, oh wonderful, the Premier League and Guardiola, but then the day after I remembered that I had always dreamed of Juventus."

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Premier LeagueLeonardo BonucciPep GuardiolaJuventusManchester City

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