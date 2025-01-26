Juric finds positives in Southampton defeat to Newcastle

Southampton boss Ivan Juric drew positives after their defeat at home to Newcastle.

Jan Bednarek gave Saints the lead before Alexander Isak struck twice, one from the penalty spot, and Sandro Tonali also scored for the 3-1 win at St Mary's.

Juric said afterwards: "Yeah, I think we gave everything that we got and it was some crucial moment like a penalty and that was in a really good moment. It's not easy to play against Newcastle, but it wasn't enough.

I"t was a crucial moment, a penalty I think. For me it wasn't a penalty, it was in a very good moment for us. We scored a goal and we moved the ball well and this moment I think changed the game a little bit.

"I just saw it after the game and for me it wasn't a penalty.

"We have to say that the second goal, I saw the technical quality of the Newcastle player, incredible. Sometimes you have to accept this, the pass, control, shoot, it was like really good quality, high quality."