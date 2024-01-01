Jota speaks on prefered role under Slot and how the side are adapting to the new manager

Diogo Jota is feeling confident as the central striker for Liverpool under Arne Slot this season and believes he can thrive there if given the chance.

Jota scored a great goal to put his side 1-0 up as they beat Ipswich Town 2-0 in their opening match of the Premier League campaign.

The Portuguese star is used to playing on the left wing but was used as a central striker at the weekend which he says he is very happy about.

“It’s obviously a bit different from (Jürgen) Klopp where I maybe was useful out wide. I think here he (Slot) wants our wingers a lot more in one-v-ones and I think we have better options than myself!

“If I stay in the middle and wait for those chances to come in and score them, I think that is what I do the best so you can take that into the season.”

The forward spoke on the victory and how proud he is to have secured three points and how the side are adapting to Slot’s way of managing.

“The fans were there and we knew it was going to be a difficult first half because they would give it all – (it is) a long time since they have been in the Premier League.

“And then the second half they started giving us a little bit more space, which was enough for us to start building and start creating those spaces in behind.

“We created immediately a lot of chances and we ended up scoring two, so in the end I think it’s a deserved three points.”

“It’s massive. I think we are still adapting to the way he (Slot) wants us to play and coming here to a newly promoted team, it’s never easy and we end up with a clean sheet and three points so I think building on top of the wins is always a lot easier.”