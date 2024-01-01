Liverpool forward Jota desperate injury issues behind him

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota hopes that he can have an injury free campaign this time around.

The Portuguese star is often called the best finisher at the club by supporters.

However, he has struggled to remain fit over the course of a campaign, which he hopes to correct for new boss Arne Slot.

"Last season especially was really frustrating because I had three injuries in three good moments," Jota told Liverpool Echo.

"I worked hard to get into those good moments with my form. But each time my momentum was stopped due to injuries.

"The last one especially was bad. I feared that I was going to miss the Euros. That would have been the second time in a row in terms of major tournaments after missing the World Cup.

"Mentally, it was tough. But what gives me hope is that in the minutes when I've been on the pitch I've always performed. If I can stay fit then I know my numbers will be good and I can help the team."