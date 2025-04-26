Jose Mourinho backed for stunning Premier League return

Jose Mourinho has been tipped for a dramatic Premier League return, with Joe Cole revealing the 'Special One’s' deep affection for London.

Despite arriving last summer to challenge Galatasaray’s domestic dominance, the Portuguese is falling short of expectations.

With Fenerbahce trailing by five points in the Super Lig, questions about Mourinho’s future are intensifying.

"Genuinely, I think he's a genius. I really do hope we see him in the Premier League again,” his former Chelsea player Cole said on TNT Sports.

“ He still's got it and I would love to have him back on these shows. He loves England. He loves London. Whichever club he comes in, will get a real bounce.

“I think Jose will stay for the next five, 10 years. But three-four years, you are going to win something, he's your man."