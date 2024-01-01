Jorginho excited to call Sterling an Arsenal teammate

Arsenal star Jorginho has thrown his weight in support of the club’s summer transfer moves.

The Gunners have brought in an experienced midfielder in Mikel Merino from Real Sociedad.

The club have also secured Riccardo Calafiori in defense and winger Raheem Sterling on loan from Chelsea.

Speaking to the Seaman Says podcast, the Italian commented: “You know the club – especially Mikel and Edu with what they are doing – who they are bringing (in) is just right, so something good is going to happen for sure.

“Then when you see there's a player (Sterling) that you played with and you know the qualities already, you know how they can help. You know how to give him the ball already, so you don't need to get to know him.

“I am honestly not there looking at the news and stuff like that, because it’s mad. It’s different now, there’s even too much information there, and sometimes it's not even true.”